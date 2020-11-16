Display Device Market To Witness Incremental Dollar Opportunity Of US$ 360,275.6 Mn In The Next 10 Years

According to the report compiled by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global display device market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is anticipated to register CAGR of 8.3% between 2017 and 2026. It is also estimated to reach US$ 360,275.6 million revenue by the end of 2026.

There has been an increase in demand for electronic products such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, etc. This is expected to play an important role in the growth of the global display device market. Display device manufacturers are also focusing on improving their reach in the global market with the help of strategic partnerships. The development of smart and application specific devices is also driving the demand for display device across the globe. Consumers are also demanding devices with high-resolution technology, hence the manufacturers are focusing on increasing the resolution of the display.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20434

Increasing Focus towards Advanced Display Technology

Companies are focusing advanced display technology in various devices including smartphones, tablets, TVs, smart watches, etc. manufacturers are also shifting their focus towards providing flat panel displays. Along with the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) technology, other flat panel display technology gaining momentum in the market are Plasma Display Panels (PDP), Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED), Field Emission Display (FED), and electronic papers. Moreover, the trend towards high-resolution display is evident in every segment of the display device market.

Virtual Reality (VR) also involves display technology offering better visual in real time. Manufacturers are looking forward to including OLED display in virtual reality. Curved and paper-thin OLED display is said to offer a completely new experience while playing games or watching movies. These technologies are also being combined with 3D to enhance the experience. Manufacturers are looking forward to offering the whole new experience with the glass-free 3D display that will eliminate the need for 3D eyeglasses.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/display-device-market/toc

Global Display Device Market: Segmental Insights

The global display device market consists of various segments such as applications, display type, and end-user. Based on the display type, the market segment consists of LED, LCD, AMOLED, OLED, and others such as electronic paper, laser TV, etc. Among these, the LED display is expected to witness robust growth. By the end of 2026, LED display is estimated to surpass US$ 148,200 million revenue.

Based on applications, the market segment includes mobile phones, TV, tablet, monitors, automotive, mobile PC, and others. TV is expected to be the largest segment in terms of the revenue in the global display device market. It is estimated to account for over two-fifth of the revenue share by 2017 end.

By end-user, the market segmentation includes large enterprises, small medium enterprises, and residential. Among these, residential is expected to be the biggest end-user of the display device. By the end of 2026, residential as end-user is likely to create an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 89,100 million between 2017 and 2026.

Geographically, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the largest region in the global display device market during the forecast period 2017-2026. It is estimated to account for robust CAGR between 2017 and 2026.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20434

Global Display Device Market: Competitive Landscape

The report offers in-depth analysis on some of the leading market players in the global display device market such as

Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Sony Corporation

HISENSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

BenQ Corporation

TCL Corporation

Skyworth Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Others.

For Related Reports @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/electronics-and-smart-devices.asp

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com