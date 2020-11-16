Equine Healthcare Industry: Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Global Equine Healthcare Market: Overview

This report provides in-depth region wise and country wise analysis of the equine healthcare market. Stakeholders of this report include manufacturers of veterinary products, industry practitioners, research professionals, and new players planning to enter the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global equine healthcare market. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes market share held by companies, market size, and forecast for the global equine healthcare market in major countries. Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2015 to 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the equine healthcare market with information on leading segments and sub-segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors.

Global Equine Healthcare Market: Snapshot

The global equine healthcare market is rising due to horse racing trend, global development programs for animal health, and increasing incidence of equine infections. Presence of various companies in the manufacturing of variety products in the market will boost the consumption of the equine healthcare products. The competition among the companies has led the companies to expand geographically thus, boosting the market. These market strategies will likely promote growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The trend of horse racing in various countries across the globe even after several government regulations is fueling the market. Large number of horse owners showing interest in attending equine racings, shows, and events are increasing the demand for expensive quality breed of horses that provide high returns by exporting them to locations such as China can highly fuel the market.

Although the market is expected to face certain restrains due to decreasing number of equine species worldwide, the rise in demand for insurance of pet will potentially open new scope for global equine healthcare market in the coming years.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global equine healthcare market is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2017 and 2025. The global market was worth US$601.7 mn during 2016 and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 862.7 mn by the end of 2025.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Equine Healthcare.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global Equine Healthcare.

Key Players of Equine Healthcare Report:

Some of the leading companies operating in the global equine healthcare market are Sanofi (Merial), Zoetis, Vetoquinol S.A., Purina Animal Nutrition LLC., and Bayer AG.

The report on the global Equine Healthcare market discusses individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of Equine Healthcare. The ‘competition landscape’ section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of key players operating in the global Equine Healthcare market.

