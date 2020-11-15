“2020 Latest Report on Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020: The report named Global Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market is one of the most exhaustive and significant increases to the Regal Intelligence chronicle of statistical surveying contemplates. It offers point by point examination and investigation of key parts of the worldwide Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil market. The market examiners creating this report have given inside and out data on driving development drivers, restrictions, difficulties, patterns, and occasions to offer a total investigation of the worldwide Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil market. Market members can utilize the investigation on market elements to design successful development methodologies and plan for future difficulties in advance. Each pattern of the worldwide Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil mark

This study considers the Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil-value generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled: – Sandalore (Givaudan), Bacdanol (IFF), Firsantol (Firmenich), Polysantol (Firmenich), Santaliff (IFF), Pashminol (Givaudan), Ebanol (Givaudan), Brahmanol (Symrise), Sandela (Givaudan), Javanol (Givaudan), Dartanol (Firmenich), Sandal mysore core (KAO), Sanjinol (IFF), Hindinol (Takasago), Sandranol (Symrise), Santanol Group(AU), Quintis (TFS Corporation), Dutjahn Sandalwood Oils

Segmentation by product type:

Synthetics, Bio-synthetic (fermentation), Natural, ,

Segmentation by application:

Perfumes, Cosmetics, Soaps and detergents, Deodorizers for personal use, Others, ,

The investigation on the global Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil market includes information from approved essential and secondary information sources like indexes, journals, and other related data sets to the group and accumulates adroit information for specialized, market situated, and research investigation of the global market. The analysts defining this report has given thorough data on driving business sector development factors, restraints, challenges, most recent patterns and thus presents a total study on the global Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil market.

The reason for the study is to describe market sizes of different parts and locales in the coming years and to present patterns and trends over the figured time frame. The report has been curated on the analysis and data interpretation of the Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil market designated from reliable sources of data. The pivotal aspect of the report gives an unquestionable data analytics and study of key industry players, association layout, product portfolio, cost structure, current industry patterns are key dimensions of this market research report.

Global Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Research Report presents the critical situation seen among top market players, their association profile, revenues, bargains, business procedures, and assessed Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil industry situations. It diagrams the production volume limit, application, type, and expense. In the end explains competitive edge and income-generating key areas, worth, revenue, and target customers. Combined with the report additionally depicts significant demand among key market players, regions, and product type.

This Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil-market study contains certain data predictions until 2025. The report is made considering it as an important source of market data for market specialists in effectively and promptly accessible records. These records are made in unmistakably and effectively justifiable charts and figures.

Table of Contents:

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Industry 1

1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1

1.1.1 Synthetics 3

1.1.2 Bio-synthetic (fermentation) 3

1.1.3 Natural 3

1.2 Main Market Activities 3

1.3 Similar Industries 5

1.4 Industry at a Glance 5

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 7

2.1 Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Markets by regions 7

2.1.1 North America 7

2.1.1.1 North America Market Revenue and Growth Rate 7

2.1.1.2 North America Major Players in 2019 9

2.1.2 EMEA 9

2.1.2.1 EMEA Market Revenue and Growth Rate 9

2.1.2.2 EMEA Major Players in 2019 11

2.1.3 APAC (ex India) 11

2.1.3.1 APAC (ex India) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 11

2.1.3.2 APAC (ex India) Major Players in 2019 12

2.1.4 India 13

2.1.4.1 India Market Revenue and Growth Rate 13

2.1.4.2 Market overview 14

2.1.5 Latin America 15

2.1.5.1 Latin America Market Revenue and Growth Rate 15

2.2 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market by Types 17

Synthetics 17

Bio-synthetic (fermentation) 17

Natural 17

2.3 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market by Applications 19

Perfumes 19

Cosmetics 19

Soaps and detergents 19

Others 19

2.4 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Analysis 22

2.4.1 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019 22

2.4.2 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019 22

2.4.3 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Price Analysis 2014-2019 23

Chapter 3 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market share 24

3.1 World Sales Market share by Major Players 24

3.2 World Revenue Market share by Major Players 26

3.3 Major Regions Market share by Sales 2014-2019 27

3.4 Major Regions Market Share By Revenue (M USD) 2014-2019 30

3.5 Sales (Ton) and Market share By Types 2014-2019 32

Chapter 4 Supply Chain 34

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 34

4.2 Raw material Market analysis 35

4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2015-2019 35

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis 36

4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 38

4.4 Production Process Analysis 39

4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 40

5 Company Details 41

5.1 Sandalore (Givaudan) 41

5.1.1 Company Profile 41

5.1.2 Product Information 42

5.1.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 43

5.2 Bacdanol (IFF) 44

5.2.1 Company Profile 44

5.2.2 Product Information 45

5.2.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 46

5.3 Firsantol (Firmenich) 46

5.3.1 Company Profile 46

5.3.2 Product Information 47

5.3.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 48

5.4 Polysantol (Firmenich) 49

5.4.1 Product Information 49

5.4.2 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 50

5.5 Santaliff (IFF) 50

5.5.1 Product Information 50

5.5.2 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 51

5.6 Pashminol (Givaudan) 52

Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 52

5.7 Ebanol (Givaudan) 52

5.7.1 Product Information 52

5.7.2 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 53

5.8 Brahmanol (Symrise) 53

5.8.1 Company Profile 53

5.8.2 Product Information 56

5.8.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 56

5.9 Sandela (Givaudan) 57

5.9.1 Product Information 57

5.9.2 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 57

5.10 Javanol (Givaudan) 58

5.10.1 Product Information 58

5.10.2 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 58

5.11 Dartanol (Firmenich) 59

5.11.1 Product Information 59

5.11.2 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 60

5.12 Sandal mysore core (KAO) 60

5.12.1 Company Profile 60

5.12.2 Product Information 61

5.12.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 62

5.13 Sanjinol (IFF) 62

5.13.1 Product Information 62

5.13.2 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 63

5.14 Santanol Group(AU) 63

5.14.1 Company Profile 63

5.14.2 Product Information 65

5.14.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 65

5.15 Quintis (TFS Corporation) 66

5.15.1 Company Profile 66

5.15.2 Product Information 67

5.15.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 68

5.16 Dutjahn Sandalwood Oils 68

5.16.1 Company Profile 68

5.16.2 Product Information 70

5.16.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 70

5.17 Hindinol (Takasago) 70

5.17.1 Company Profile 70

5.17.2 Product Information 72

5.17.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 72

5.18 Sandranol (Symrise) 73

5.18.1 Product Information 73

5.18.2 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 74

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade 75

6.1 Business Locations 75

6.2 Supply Channels 76

6.3 Marketing strategy 76

6.4 Driving Factor 76

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers 78

7.1 Major Distributors and contact information 78

7.2 Major Customers and contact information 79

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption by Major Regions 83

8.1 USA 83

8.2 Europe 83

8.3 India 84

Chapter 9 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Forecast through 2024 85

9.1 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Demand by Regions Forecast through 2024 85

9.2 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Price (by Regions, Types, Applications) Analysis Forecast through 2024 88

9.3 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Revenue (by Regions, Types, Applications) Forecast through 2024 89

9.4 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Forecast Market Analysis 93

9.4.1 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Revenue Forecast and Growth Rate 2019-2024 93

9.4.2 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Consumption Forecast and Growth rate 2019-2024 93

9.4.3 World Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Price Forecast Analysis 2019-2024 94

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Conclusion 95

Thus, Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market Report 2020 serves as a valuable material for all industry competitors and individuals having a keen interest in Sandalwood Aroma Ingredients and Sandalwood Oil Market study.

Thank You.”