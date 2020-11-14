Human Microbiome-based Products Market is projected to be worth USD 4 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of over 40%

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Human Microbiome Market, 2019-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Key Market Insights

Presently, 260 drug candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications; the US has emerged as the major hub for microbiome-based research

The pipeline features both prebiotic and probiotic drugs, being evaluated across different stages of development; majority of these products are designed for administration via non-invasive routes, such as oral and topical

Microbiome therapeutics have demonstrated the potential to target a range of therapeutic areas; digestive and GI disorders, oncology, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders are amongst the prime focus areas

Over 10 microbiome-focused disease diagnosis tests are already available in the market; several companies claim to have initiatives in this domain based on different sample types and therapeutic areas

Presently, FMTs are the only commercially available microbiome products for the treatment of recurrent CDIs; in fact, several trials evaluating FMTs, sponsored by non-industry players, have been registered in the past decade

Over time, well funded start-ups have initiated product development programs, having invested significant time and effort to explore the applicability of microbiome therapeutics across various indications

Several big pharmaceutical players have partnered with smaller and dedicated microbiome-based therapy / diagnostic developers in order to expand their respective capabilities in this upcoming field of pharmacology

Contract service providers have become an integral part of microbiome supply chain owing to their technical expertise and ability to overcome existing challenges related to both R&D and production

Prevalent trends indicate that microbiome drugs and diagnostics market is poised to grow significantly; the forecasted opportunity is anticipated to be distributed across different target indications and regions

Microbiome therapeutic developers are expected to witness significant momentum, in terms of revenues generation, as multiple late stage molecules for the treatment of different clinical conditions get commercialized

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/human-microbiome-market/281.html

