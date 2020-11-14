AI in Healthcare Market (2020-2026) | Where Should Participant Focus To Gain Maximum ROI | Exclusive Report By PMI

The New Report “AI in Healthcare Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The AI in healthcare market was valued at $4,836.87million in 2019 and is projected to reach $99,491.58 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 42.8% from 2020 to 2027.Artificial intelligence (AI) can be defined as the science and engineering adopted to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. AI is an intelligent system that applies various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering. AI is widely applicable in medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery.

Key Players

Enlitic Inc, General Vision, iCarbonX,Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Nvidia Corporation,Next IT Corp,Welltok Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the AI in Healthcare Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about AI in Healthcare Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The AI in Healthcare Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global AI in Healthcare Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 AI in Healthcare Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

