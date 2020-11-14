COVID-19 impact analysis on the China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market fostered $5.21 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $38.72 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Rise in trend of connectivity solutions, and ease in vehicle diagnosis are the two major factors that drive the growth of the China, India, and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market. Furthermore, government rules and regulations for telematics supplement the market growth. On the other hand, threat of data hacking and high installation cost hamper the market growth. However, smart transportation system and improvement in the performance of autonomous vehicle provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

On the basis of the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest position accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. However, the two-wheeler segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 34.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Get the Sample PDF Brochure of this market study: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4528

On the basis of application, the solutions segment held the largest revenue contributor for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 27.8% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of region, China held nearly half of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, South-East Asia region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 30.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Players Included in This Report:

Trimble Navigation Limited

Verizon

MiX Telematics

Harman

Telefonica

TomTom

AT&T

BMW

Vodafone Group PLC

Ford Motors Co.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market Request Now !

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com