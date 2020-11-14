COVID-19 impact analysis on the Automotive Flooring Market

Automotive Flooring Market 2020-2026: Automotive flooring can be referred as the carpets, mats, and others that are designed and used inside the vehicle to safeguard the original surface from dirt, wear, corrosion, and others. The use of automotive flooring does not only add the esthetic appeal to the vehicles interior, but also keeps it clean. Automotive interiors are available in wide range of design and material such as polypropylene, nylon, polyurethane, and rubber. It is also available in various shapes, color, and sizes.

Automotive flooring it keeps the interior clean, increases durability, is easy to maintain, offers customization option to consumers, and is easily available. Leading automobile manufacturer is launching new premium vehicle with upgraded flooring for the protection of vehicle interior and attractive interior aesthetics of the vehicle. For instance, in March 2019, Ferrari has launched new Ferrari 400i Speciale, which has bare aluminum flooring for effective protection from damage, wear, corrosion, and others.

Polyurethane is majorly used for manufacturing of automotive flooring and has wide range of other applications. However, cost of this material is high and fluctuates a lot. For instance, on September 2017, Evonik, a chemical specialist company announced increase in the prices of polyurethane foam additives globally. Such rise in prices of the raw material used in automotive flooring is expected to hinder the growth of the global automotive flooring market.

Factors such as rise in demand for passenger vehicles, increase in application of flooring for protection of floor, and surge in car aesthetics value drive the growth of the automotive flooring market. In addition, increase in demand for comfortable interior boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost of raw material for automotive flooring hinders the market growth. Furthermore, production of economical and safe automotive flooring provides a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the market.

Global automotive flooring market is segmented based on material, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region. The material segment is divided into rubber, nylon, polyurethane, polypropylene, and others. Based on vehicle type, it is categorized into Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Passenger Car (PC). Based on channel, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the automotive flooring market are AutoFloors, Faurecia, AUTO CUSTOM CARPETS, INC., AGM Automotive, Autoneum, Magna International Inc., Apache Mills, Conform Automotive, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Corry Rubber Corporation, and others.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global automotive flooring market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Global Automotive Flooring Market Segmentation

By Material

Rubber

Nylon

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Others

By Vehicle Type

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Passenger Car (PC)

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region



North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key player profiled in the report