Oral Antibiotics Market Size, Share, Global Industry Outlook & Forecast To 2027 major key companies profiled like Abbott Laboratories,Allergan Plc.,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,GlaxoSmithKline plc

The global oral antibiotics market generated $18,365.80 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $23,306.10 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Antibiotic is an antimicrobial substance or a compound that fights against bacterial infections and sometimes with protozoan infections, but not viral infections. These are medications that either stop bacteria from growing or kill bacteria directly, referred as bacteriostatic and bactericidal antibiotics, respectively. There are several types of antibiotics easily available at drug stores and in hospitals with a prescription or without a prescription in most of countries. Antibiotics are mostly used during transplants, dialysis, suppressed immune system, and joint replacement.

There is an increase in demand for antibiotics, owing to increased consumption in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics to treat bacterial infections and large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics and time taken for regulatory approvals are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Class

– Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

o Penicillin

– Broad Spectrum Penicillin

– Mid/Narrow Spectrum Penicillin

o Cephalosporin

o Others

– Quinolone

– Macrolide

– Others

By Application

– Community-respiratory tract infections (CARTIS)

o Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)

o Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTI)

– Urinary acquired tract infections (UTIS)

– Dental

o Combination

o Monotherapies

– Others

By Drug Origin

– Natural

– Semisynthetic

– Synthetic

By Spectrum of Activity

– Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

– Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

By Drug Type

– Branded

– Generic

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Oral Antibiotics Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Oral Antibiotics Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling