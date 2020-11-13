Foot Care Products Market Witnessing Enormous Growth by Top Key Players: Johnson & Johnson,Del Laboratories,HoMedics,PediFix,Alva-Amco Pharmacal,Revlon,Aetna Foot Products

Foot care products are personal care products, which are involved in the preventive and remedial care of ankle and foot. These products are sold through various supply chains such as drug stores & pharmacies, hospitals & clinics, and online stores. The foot care products are sold in various forms, including foot creams, foot repair ointment, foot cleansing lotions, and slough scrub products. The global foot care market is growing at steady pace with a growth rate of 6.5-7.0%. According to AMR, the global foot care products market was valued at $2.92 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $4.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. The foot care products market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $1.6 billion from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

Del Laboratories

HoMedics

PediFix

Alva-Amco Pharmacal

Revlon

Aetna Foot Products

Blistex Glaxosmithkline Plc

Miracle of Aloe.

Rapid growth in e-commerce distribution is the prime factor responsible for counterfeiting of cosmetic products. According to a report by the Financial Times, the online distribution of non-grocery goods grew by 12.7% to contribute around 24.3% of the total sales in 2018. The cosmetic industry has been strongly hit by counterfeit activities due to large number of consumers purchasing products through online sales channels. In addition, lack of brand loyalty among consumers while purchasing cosmetic products is responsible for decrease in penetration of cosmetic products.

Companies operating in the foot care products market face challenges from fake product distributers, thus witnessing decline in terms of sales. Such increased counterfeit activities due to lack of effective supply chain management is expected to hamper the revenue growth of personal care and cosmetic products market during the forecast period.

The foot care products market is segmented into product, application, distribution channel, and region. By product, it is categorized into foot repair ointment, foot creams, foot cleansing lotions, slough scrub products, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into sports & athletics, medical, and personal comfort. Depending on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into drug stores & pharmacies, hospitals & clinics, online stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, the Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key market segments

By Product

– Foot Repair Ointment

– Foot Creams

– Foot Cleansing Lotions

– Slough Scrub Products

– Others

By Application

– Sports & Athletics

– Medical

– Personal Comfort

By Distribution Channel

– Drug Stores & Pharmacies

– Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

– Online Stores

– Others

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Foot Care Products Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Foot Care Products Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Foot Care Products Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

