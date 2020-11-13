Online Payment Gateway Market Global Analysis and Forecast by Key Players – PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay

Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

A comprehensive analysis of the Global Online Payment Gateway Market is been done in this intelligence report. It includes the investigations done on the past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. An accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies in this particular market is mentioned. The report gives in-detailed information across Global regions, including Asia, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, with the sales and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

How the companies were selected

The companies were chosen based on multiple parameters, such as financial strength, revenue growth, product portfolio, Global presence, and recent developments, among others. The report also considers the relatively small Global or regional companies which are driving the market growth with technological developments and product innovations.

Online Payment Gateway market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Online Payment Gateway sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that helps decision-makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Online Payment Gateway Market size and forecasts until 2026.

The Online Payment Gateway Market report gives a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, Along with an industrial chain, market statistics in terms of revenue, sales, price, capacity, regional market analysis, segment-wise data, and market forecast information are offered in the full study, etc.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Online Payment Gateway Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

