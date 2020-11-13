Industrial Controls Market to See Explosive Growth | ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation , Siemens, Honeywell

Latest released the research study on Global Industrial Controls Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Industrial Controls Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Industrial Controls Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation , Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson, Schneider Electric SE, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Kawasaki Robotics, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Industrial controls are the different types of control systems and associated instrumentation that include the devices, systems, networks, and controls used to operate and/or automate industrial processes. Depending on the industry, each controls systems functions differently and are built to electronically manage tasks efficiently. Today the devices and protocols used in control systems are used in nearly every industrial sector and critical infrastructures such as the manufacturing, energy, transportation and water treatment industries. There are several types of industrial control systems are used such as distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), and Others.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Controls Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

An upsurge in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries

Increase in demand for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the needs of the growing population

Growth in adoption of ICS by industries and rise in R&D investments

Market Trend

Rapid Technological Advancements in Industrial Controls & Automation

Market Challenges

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Market Restraints:

Increase in cyber-attack threats and unavailability of authentication procedure to secure ICS

Lack of skilled professionals and awareness towards industrial security solutions

Industrial Controls Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Control System (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Other), Component (Modular Terminal Blocks, Relays and Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferulles Cable Lugs, Handtools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connectors and Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronics Housings, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet {Industrial Ethernet Active, Industrial Ethernet Passive}, Remote IO {Sensor Actuator Interface Active, Sensor Actuator Interface Passive}), End User (Automotive, Utility, Electronics & Semiconductor, Mining, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

