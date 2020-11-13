Commercial Telematics Market To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Commercial Telematics Market In 2017, by solution type, the OEM segment dominated the global commercial telematics market, in terms of revenue. In addition, based on application, the solution segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By end user, the transportation & logistics accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. Presently, North America is the highest revenue contributor, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to garner highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Global Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030,”the global commercial telematics market was valued at $27,069.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $144,440.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2030.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global commercial telematics market in 2017, whereas Canada is expected to grow at a significant rate in North America during the forecast period.

Factors such as government regulations for vehicle telematics and rise in trend of connectivity solutions fuel the growth of the commercial telematics market. In addition, ease of vehicle diagnosis boosts the market growth. However, threat of data hacking and high installation cost hinder the market growth. Moreover, unavailability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, intelligent transportation system and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

Key Findings of the Commercial Telematics Market:

The key players analyzed in this report are Cartrack, Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc., Microlise, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Navistar Inc., Omnitracs, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Connect, and Zonar Systems.