Driverless Car Market To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Driverless cars are automated cars which feature all the major competencies of traditional cars. The driverless car is also known as autonomous car, robotic car or self-driving car. Increased road accidents are a major driving factor for technology providers to develop a safe and efficient transportation system. Moreover; it is expected that the driverless car will reduce fuel consumption by 10% and insurance costs by 30%, there by driving the market exponentially. A majority of the manufacturers have indicated a keen interest in developing, manufacturing and commercializing driverless cars in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/641

Volvo is one of the leading automobile manufacturers and would launch its first driverless car by year 2017. However, the lack of infrastructural development to support V2V connections, stringent government regulations and increased threats arising from terrorism, prove to be a major restraint for this market. The growing demand for smart and automated vehicle systems should boost the market of driverless cars. The development cost for the driverless car technology is very high, however, as technology advances the price is expected to decline. The study projects affordability and a rise in the adoption of these cars, amongst middle-class families, during 2040-2050.

The global driverless car market is segmented on the basis of components and geography. The component market comprises of radar sensors; video cameras; LiDAR sensor; ultrasound sensors and a central computing system. Geographically, the driverless car market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). The key companies profiled in this report are, Google, Inc.; Daimler AG; Ford Motor Company; Toyota Motor Corporation; BMW AG; Audi AG ; AB Volvo ; Dutch Automated Vehicle Initiative (DAVI); Autonomous Lab; and Volkswagen.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/641

KEY BENEFITS OF REPORTS

Key investment pockets for various component areas

Illustrative segmentation and forecast of major geographic areas, to provide an overview of the driverless car market

Key market trends, key player analysis and derivation of top three winning strategies

Estimation for various segments of the driverless car market along with an analysis of the competitive landscape

Qualitative analysis of factors affecting market growth and the study of emerging key trends

Detailed analysis of porter’s five forces model and a value chain analysis of the driverless car market

DRIVERLESS CAR MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The market is segmented on the basis of component and geography.

MARKET BY COMPONENT

Radar Sensor

Video Cameras

LiDAR Senor

Ultrasound Sensor

Central Computing System

GPS Navigation System

Schedule a Free Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/641

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Google, Inc.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation.

BMW AG

Audi AG

AB Volvo

Dutch Automated Vehicle Initiative (DAVI)

AutoNOMOS Labs

Volkswagen