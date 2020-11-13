Smart Care Platform Spending Market 2020 : Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Smart care is an innovative technology that provides assistance to patients in the course of treatment. In today’s world, increasing adoption of digitalization in the healthcare industry is one of the key strategy transformations in the industry. Adoption of digital technology has a profound impact on reshaping healthcare experiences. The rising adoption of smartphones and the increasing aging population are some of the key factors that drive the smart care platform spending market.

Smart Care Platform Spending Market: Dynamics

Increasing aging population accelerating the demand for smart care products

The increasing aging population is one of the major factors driving the growth of the smart care platform spending market. According to the Population Reference Bureau, in 2018, 9% of the global population was above 65 years old which is estimated to reach 16% by 2050. Hence, the aging population increases the complex health care needs requiring specialty care which makes it more difficult due to geographical location or health insurance status. The smart care platform has a feature to provide immediate access to specialty care which helps to reduce the patient outcomes and operations cost.

North America the largest market in 2018

Based on region, the smart care platform spending market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held a dominant position in the global smart care platform spending market in 2018. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major countries that drive the smart care platform spending market in the region. The significant presence of aging population in North America is a key factor that raises the demand for smart care solutions. According to the Population Reference Bureau, 15% of the population in countries of the North America region are above 65 years old (in 2018) and is estimated to reach 23% by 2050. In addition, the early technology adoption trend in the U.S. has also provided a dominating position to the smart care platform spending market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the global smart care platform spending market during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries that drive the smart care platform spending market in the region. Increasing adoption of smartphones and digitalization plays a key role in the growth of the market, as most companies are developing a SmartCare app that works on Apple iOS, Google Android, and Microsoft Windows phone.

Healthcare Institutes segment to account for dominant share during the forecast period

Based on industry, the smart care platform spending market can be bifurcated into healthcare institutes, and individuals. In 2018, the healthcare institutes segment held a dominant position in the market and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Patients automatically receive alerts about medicine administration schedules and medical examination appointments with the adoption of smart care platforms.

Based on cmponent, the smart care platform spending market can be bifurcated into devices, solutions, and services. In 2018, the devices segment held dominant position and the segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global smart care platform spending market

Key players in the global smart care platform spending market are listed below:Benefit Coordinators Company

Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC

Essence

MD Inc

MNO Company

Choices Inc

Infosys Limited

Others

Companies are adopting a partnership strategy to offer inovative solutions to the smart care platform spending market. For instance, in October 2019, Streamline Healthcare Solutions entered into a partnership agreement with Choices Inc to develop a new smart care solution. The smart care software platform was set up to meet the needs of MCO functionality and electronic health record.

Global Smart Care Platform Spending Market: Research Scope

Global Smart Care Platform Spending Market, by Component

Devices

Solutions

Services

Global Smart Care Platform Spending Market, by End-user

Healthcare Institutes

Individuals

Global Smart Care Platform Spending Market, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

EuropeGermany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South AmericaBrazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & AfricaGCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

