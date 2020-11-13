Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market 2020 : Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Brand building plays has a vital role in attracting top talent in any industry. The employer brand values and career progression expectations offer to them for determining the quality of employees, which are expected to join the associations. Thus, for shaping the employer brand, it offers it with an edge contrary to competition.

The talent acquisition & staffing technology & services market report represents the current scenario coupled with future growth and opportunities present in the global market. One of the important part of the talent acquisition & staffing technology & services market report is competitive landscape, which offers details of key players operating in the talent acquisition & staffing technology & services market such as company history, SWOT analysis, annual turnover, mergers new product launches, acquisitions (M&A) activities, and recent research and development (R&D).

Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Recruitment marketing of talent acquisition is the key policy of any organization that needs for attracting and engaging real talent. Experienced hiring teams are leveraging CRMs and analytics tools for engaging future candidates in the hiring process. Recruitment marketing is key components of efficient talent acquisition, which helps for ensuring better classification of the candidate. This advancement due to using the services are propelling growth of the global talent acquisition & staffing technology & services market.

The mobile based technology is gaining traction and numerous HR departments are realizing the potential of analyzing employee data and predictive analytics models. Growing adoption of technologies such as video recruitment tools is leading to an enhance talent acquisition process. This factor is boosting growth of the global talent acquisition & staffing technology & services market.

Additionally, predictive analytics assist in finding right candidates with new opportunities and engagement analytics for selection of right candidate at right time. In this social media plays vital role in the talent acquisition procedure. This is key players driving growth of the talent acquisition & staffing technology & services market.

Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of region, the talent acquisition & staffing technology & services market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to expand with faster growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the factors such as rapid economic developments, digitalization, globalization, and increased adoption of high-performance technologies.

Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key players operating in the talent acquisition & staffing technology & services market are International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Randstad Holding NV, Linkedin Corporation, PeopleFluent, Inc, CareerBuilder,LLC, CornerStone OnDemand, Inc., Saba Software,Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., The Adecco Group, ADP, LLC., Workday,Inc., Krones Incorporated, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Skillsoft Corporation, Lumesse, inc., Acendre, Infor, and BambooHR, LLC.

