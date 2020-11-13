Optical Cross Connect (OXC) Switches Market 2020 : Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Optical cross connect switches are used by telecom operators to switch optical signals in fiber optic network.

Increased traffic, rising usage of smart phones, growing need for improved data communications, and better Internet access has led to a huge growth in demand for optical cross connect switches in the past few years

Emerging needs of next-generation networks related to cost and traffic handling efficiency are reasons likely to drive demand for optical cross connect switches in the forthcoming years.

Optical cross-connect (OXC) switches are expected to provide telecommunication carriers with more dynamic and flexible options in building network topologies with enhanced survivability.

Key Drivers of the Optical Cross Connect Switches Market

Growing demand for components which can handle traffic efficiently expected to fuel the demand for optical cross connect switches

The telecommunication industry is witnessing increasing demand to introduce technologies having the ability to transport IP/Ethernet traffic in its native format while retaining their robust OAM features.

Optical cross connect switches facilitate this by giving operators the tools to move beyond the scalability limitations by providing increased bandwidth capability and network switching flexibility.

Optical cross connect switches also ensure lower network cost and higher fiber efficiency. Additionally, overall operational cost of telecommunication carriers also goes down due to the feature of automated and remote control functions provided by optical cross connect switches

These features of optical cross connect switches are expected to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years.

Need for simplified architecture to drive growth of the optical cross connect switches market

The past few years have seen rapid growth in traffic volumes, particularly in metros where trends such as video content caching and multi-gigabit broadband service adoption rate is growing continuously.

Telecommunication carriers are looking for new ways to restructure their network and operations. Optical cross connect switch platforms provide simplified and automated network management and control, due to which the optical cross connect switches market is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

North America to hold dominant position in the optical cross connect switches market

North America is expected to capture the dominant share of the optical cross connect switches market. The U.S. has one of the biggest telecommunication industries in the world. Huge investments have been made by telecommunication carriers to reduce cost and provide efficient network services and meet bandwidth requirements. Optical cross connect switches are one of the finest technologies introduced for overall cost cutting and improved network efficiency.

On the other hand, the optical cross connect switches market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the highest rate. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are slowly adopting these new telecom technologies and are expected to invest heavily on optical cross connect switches in the near future. These factors are expected to create huge demand for optical cross connect switches in this region.

Optical Cross Connect Switches Market – Competitive Landscape

The top five players are expected to account for 20% to 25% share of the global optical cross connect switches market. A few of the key players operating in the global optical cross connect switches market include:

Blue Sky Research, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Sercalo Microtechnology Ltd.

Optiwave Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

