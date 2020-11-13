Europe Turbocharger Market To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Europe Turbocharger Market 2020-2030: A turbocharger is a forced induction device that boosts the power of an engine by exerting extra air into combustion chamber. Turbochargers increase the volumetric efficiency, downsize the engine, thus reducing the total weight of the vehicle. A turbine driven by the engine’s exhaust gas is used to provide power to turbocharger. Turbochargers are gaining prominence in Europe and across the globe due to its characteristics, such as reduction in emissions, increased fuel economy, and enhanced engine performance.

The key factors driving the growth of the European turbocharger market are stringent emission & fuel-efficiency norms and downsizing of engine to reduce vehicle weight. However, increasing focus on Battery-operated Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and high costs associated with the turbochargers are factors hindering the growth of the market. Increasing turbochargers penetration in GDI engines and electric turbochargers create opportunities for growth of the market.

The European turbocharger market is segmented based on fuel type, vehicle type, and geography. The market is further categorized based on fuel type into gasoline and diesel. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is further classified into Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV. Geographically, the market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Turkey.

The leading manufacturers operating in the market are Borg Warner Inc., Cummins Inc., Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems, Continental AG, Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Rotomaster International, Turbo Energy Private Limited, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. They have implemented strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and others to gain the strong foothold in the market.

EUROPEAN TURBOCHARGER MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Market By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Market By Country

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Turkey

