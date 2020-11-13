Luxury Vehicles Market To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Luxury Vehicles Market 2020-2030: Luxury vehicles are a prominent segment of the luxury goods market and are characterized by the superior and luxury offerings in vehicles. Need for comfort and technologically innovative features that convey the social status of an owner have generated the demand for luxury vehicles. Some of the driving factors for the luxury vehicles market are rising demands from affluent buyers in developed as well as emerging economies, technological advancements in luxury vehicles and rising affordability for these vehicles. However, the requirement of improved vehicle care service centers and the high costs of these vehicles are the key restraints in the global luxury vehicles market.

A shift in the adoption of conventional vehicles toward technologically advanced, eco-friendly luxury vehicles would open numerous opportunities for the luxury vehicles market. However, major challenges in the luxury vehicles market are the presence of alternatives, low-cost public transport systems such as buses and railways and other cost-effective private vehicles that are widely used by the middle-class population worldwide.

The global luxury vehicles market is segmented on the basis of vehicle size and geography. The type of luxury vehicles, according to their size include the premium compact segment, entry-level luxury/compact executive cars, mid-size luxury/executive cars, high-end /full-size luxury cars, ultra-luxury cars and luxury SUV/crossover vehicles. Geographically, the market is segmented into four regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Few of the key growth strategies adopted by the key players in this market include new vehicle launch, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The key market players such as Tesla Motors, have focused their production on recent luxury vehicle technologies such as eco-friendly and electric luxury vehicles that include automatic emergency-braking and the blind spot warnings systems. Companies profiled in this report include Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Land Rover, Porsche, Jaguar, Volvo, Bentley, Acura, and Lexus.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS OF LUXURY VEHICLES MARKET

An in-depth analysis of the current trends within the luxury vehicles market is provided with the key market dynamic factors that would help in understanding market behavior.

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and market potential for the period of 2014-2020, in terms of value

The luxury vehicles market is comprehensively analyzed based on regions

Exhaustive analysis of the global luxury vehicles market by type helps in understanding the types of luxury vehicles that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

Competitive intelligence (of the luxury vehicles manufacturers) highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across the geographies

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for strategy formulation

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global luxury vehicles market is segmented on the basis of the size of luxury vehicles and geography.

Luxury Vehicles Market- By Size of Vehicles

Premium compact segment

Entry-level luxury/compact executive cars

Mid-size luxury/executive cars

High-end luxury/full-size luxury cars

Ultra-luxury cars and luxury SUV/crossover vehicles

Luxury Vehicles Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA