EV-traction Batteries Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends By 2026 | Panasonic, BYD, LG Chem

The global EV-traction Batteries market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global EV-traction Batteries market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global EV-traction Batteries market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global EV-traction Batteries market, such as Panasonic, BYD, LG Chem, AESC, SAMSUNG SDI, Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa, OptimumNano, Beijing Pride Power, CALB, Wanxiang, Tianjin Lishen Battery, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Primearth EV Energy, Hitachi Vehicle Energy, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, SK Innovation, GuoXuan High-Tech, CATL They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global EV-traction Batteries market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global EV-traction Batteries market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global EV-traction Batteries market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global EV-traction Batteries industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global EV-traction Batteries market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global EV-traction Batteries market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global EV-traction Batteries market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global EV-traction Batteries market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global EV-traction Batteries Market by Product: , Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries

Global EV-traction Batteries Market by Application: BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global EV-traction Batteries market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global EV-traction Batteries Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EV-traction Batteries market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the EV-traction Batteries industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EV-traction Batteries market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EV-traction Batteries market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EV-traction Batteries market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EV-traction Batteries Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key EV-traction Batteries Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.4.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

1.4.4 Lead-Acid Batteries

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 BEVs

1.5.3 HEVs

1.5.4 PHEVs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global EV-traction Batteries, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 EV-traction Batteries Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 EV-traction Batteries Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global EV-traction Batteries Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top EV-traction Batteries Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EV-traction Batteries Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global EV-traction Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 EV-traction Batteries Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EV-traction Batteries Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EV-traction Batteries Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 EV-traction Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 EV-traction Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 EV-traction Batteries Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 EV-traction Batteries Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States EV-traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States EV-traction Batteries Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States EV-traction Batteries Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States EV-traction Batteries Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States EV-traction Batteries Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top EV-traction Batteries Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top EV-traction Batteries Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States EV-traction Batteries Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States EV-traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States EV-traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States EV-traction Batteries Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States EV-traction Batteries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States EV-traction Batteries Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States EV-traction Batteries Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States EV-traction Batteries Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States EV-traction Batteries Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States EV-traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States EV-traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States EV-traction Batteries Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States EV-traction Batteries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States EV-traction Batteries Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States EV-traction Batteries Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States EV-traction Batteries Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America EV-traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America EV-traction Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America EV-traction Batteries Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe EV-traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe EV-traction Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe EV-traction Batteries Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific EV-traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific EV-traction Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific EV-traction Batteries Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America EV-traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America EV-traction Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America EV-traction Batteries Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa EV-traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa EV-traction Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV-traction Batteries Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Panasonic

12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Panasonic EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.2 BYD

12.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.2.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BYD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BYD EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.2.5 BYD Recent Development

12.3 LG Chem

12.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 LG Chem EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.4 AESC

12.4.1 AESC Corporation Information

12.4.2 AESC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AESC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 AESC EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.4.5 AESC Recent Development

12.5 SAMSUNG SDI

12.5.1 SAMSUNG SDI Corporation Information

12.5.2 SAMSUNG SDI Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SAMSUNG SDI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SAMSUNG SDI EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.5.5 SAMSUNG SDI Recent Development

12.6 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

12.6.1 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.6.5 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa Recent Development

12.7 OptimumNano

12.7.1 OptimumNano Corporation Information

12.7.2 OptimumNano Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 OptimumNano Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 OptimumNano EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.7.5 OptimumNano Recent Development

12.8 Beijing Pride Power

12.8.1 Beijing Pride Power Corporation Information

12.8.2 Beijing Pride Power Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Beijing Pride Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Beijing Pride Power EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.8.5 Beijing Pride Power Recent Development

12.9 CALB

12.9.1 CALB Corporation Information

12.9.2 CALB Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 CALB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 CALB EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.9.5 CALB Recent Development

12.10 Wanxiang

12.10.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wanxiang Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wanxiang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Wanxiang EV-traction Batteries Products Offered

12.10.5 Wanxiang Recent Development

12.12 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

12.12.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Products Offered

12.12.5 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Recent Development

12.13 Primearth EV Energy

12.13.1 Primearth EV Energy Corporation Information

12.13.2 Primearth EV Energy Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Primearth EV Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Primearth EV Energy Products Offered

12.13.5 Primearth EV Energy Recent Development

12.14 Hitachi Vehicle Energy

12.14.1 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Products Offered

12.14.5 Hitachi Vehicle Energy Recent Development

12.15 TOSHIBA CORPORATION

12.15.1 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Corporation Information

12.15.2 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Products Offered

12.15.5 TOSHIBA CORPORATION Recent Development

12.16 SK Innovation

12.16.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information

12.16.2 SK Innovation Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 SK Innovation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 SK Innovation Products Offered

12.16.5 SK Innovation Recent Development

12.17 GuoXuan High-Tech

12.17.1 GuoXuan High-Tech Corporation Information

12.17.2 GuoXuan High-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 GuoXuan High-Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 GuoXuan High-Tech Products Offered

12.17.5 GuoXuan High-Tech Recent Development

12.18 CATL

12.18.1 CATL Corporation Information

12.18.2 CATL Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 CATL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 CATL Products Offered

12.18.5 CATL Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key EV-traction Batteries Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 EV-traction Batteries Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

