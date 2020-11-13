RNAi therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of more than 45%, till 2030

The recent approval of first RNAi therapeutic, ONPATTROTM, has caused a surge in interest of the industry / non-industry players in upcoming field of pharmacological research

Significant advancements in the developmental pipeline across various oncological disorders, infectious diseases and genetic disorders have amplified the interest of various pharmaceutical establishments and have inspired research groups across the world, to focus their efforts on the development of RNAi therapeutics. Further, there are multiple pipeline candidates in mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

Key Market Insights

Over 170 RNAi therapeutics are currently under development

Nearly 30% of pipeline drugs are in the clinical phase, while the rest are either in the preclinical / discovery stage. The majority of pipeline drug candidates are delivered using siRNA conjugated delivery technology platform to mitigate targeted delivery to organ / cell.

More than 70% of ongoing clinical trials are being conducted in North America and Europe

In total, we came across over 100 clinical trials that have been / are being conducted across the globe. It is worth noting that around 40% of these trials were observed to be phase II studies. Further, 75% of the active clinical trials being conducted in this domain are evaluating siRNAs.

Over 36,000 patents were filed / granted related to RNAi therapeutics since 2014

Majority of these were patent applications (59%), followed by granted patents (40%). It is worth highlighting that both industry and non-industry players are actively involved in this domain. However, majority of the patents related to RNAi therapeutics were filed / granted by industry players (58%).

USD 5.4+ billion invested by both private and public investors, since 2014

Around USD 3 billion was raised through secondary offerings, representing more than 50% of the total capital raised by industry players till July 2019. Further, there have been five instances of debt financing, accounting for more than USD 844 million in financing of RNAi therapeutics related initiatives.

Around 65 partnerships were inked since 2014

Maximum number of deals were reported in 2018. Around 30% of the deals were related to the R&D agreements; this was followed by technology licensing agreements (27%).

RNAi therapeutics market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of over 45% between 2019-2030

This growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the target specificity of the drug candidates. North America (primarily the US) are expected to capture the majority share by 2030.

The USD 10 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the RNAi therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Key therapeutic areas

Oncological disorders

Infectious diseases

Genetic disorders

Ophthalmic disorders

Hepatic disorders

Respiratory disorders

Type of RNAi molecule

siRNA

miRNA

shRNA

sshRNA

DNA

Route of administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intradermal

Intratumoral

Intravitreal

Oral

Intramuscular

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World

