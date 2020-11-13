Consumer Robotics Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Consumer Robotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Consumer Robotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Consumer Robotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Consumer Robotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Consumer Robotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Consumer Robotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Consumer Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Consumer Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Consumer Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Consumer Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Consumer Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Consumer Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Shark, Neato Robotics, Cecotec, Yujin Robot, Matsutek, Proscenic, Samsung, iLife, Dyson, Miele, LG, Vorwerk, Infinuvo（Metapo）, Fmart, DJI, Parrot, Google, Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Ubtech, Iflytek, CANBOT, Gowild

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Consumer Robotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Robotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Robotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Consumer Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Consumer Robotics

1.2 Consumer Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Cleaning Robots

1.2.3 Smart Speakers

1.2.4 Consumer Drones

1.2.5 Other Service Robots

1.3 Consumer Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Consumer Robotics Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Global Consumer Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Consumer Robotics Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Consumer Robotics Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Consumer Robotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Consumer Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Consumer Robotics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Consumer Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Consumer Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Consumer Robotics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Consumer Robotics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Consumer Robotics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Consumer Robotics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Consumer Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Consumer Robotics Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Consumer Robotics Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Consumer Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Consumer Robotics Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Consumer Robotics Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Consumer Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Consumer Robotics Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Consumer Robotics Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Consumer Robotics Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Consumer Robotics Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Consumer Robotics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Consumer Robotics Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Consumer Robotics Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Robotics Business

6.1 iRobot

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 iRobot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 iRobot Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 iRobot Products Offered

6.1.5 iRobot Recent Development

6.2 Ecovacs

6.2.1 Ecovacs Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Ecovacs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Ecovacs Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Ecovacs Products Offered

6.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

6.3 Xiaomi

6.3.1 Xiaomi Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Xiaomi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Xiaomi Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Xiaomi Products Offered

6.3.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

6.4 Shark

6.4.1 Shark Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Shark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Shark Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shark Products Offered

6.4.5 Shark Recent Development

6.5 Neato Robotics

6.5.1 Neato Robotics Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Neato Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Neato Robotics Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Neato Robotics Products Offered

6.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

6.6 Cecotec

6.6.1 Cecotec Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Cecotec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Cecotec Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Cecotec Products Offered

6.6.5 Cecotec Recent Development

6.7 Yujin Robot

6.6.1 Yujin Robot Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Yujin Robot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Yujin Robot Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Yujin Robot Products Offered

6.7.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development

6.8 Matsutek

6.8.1 Matsutek Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Matsutek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Matsutek Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Matsutek Products Offered

6.8.5 Matsutek Recent Development

6.9 Proscenic

6.9.1 Proscenic Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Proscenic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Proscenic Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Proscenic Products Offered

6.9.5 Proscenic Recent Development

6.10 Samsung

6.10.1 Samsung Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Samsung Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Samsung Products Offered

6.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

6.11 iLife

6.11.1 iLife Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 iLife Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 iLife Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 iLife Products Offered

6.11.5 iLife Recent Development

6.12 Dyson

6.12.1 Dyson Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Dyson Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Dyson Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Dyson Products Offered

6.12.5 Dyson Recent Development

6.13 Miele

6.13.1 Miele Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Miele Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Miele Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Miele Products Offered

6.13.5 Miele Recent Development

6.14 LG

6.14.1 LG Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 LG Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 LG Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 LG Products Offered

6.14.5 LG Recent Development

6.15 Vorwerk

6.15.1 Vorwerk Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Vorwerk Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Vorwerk Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Vorwerk Products Offered

6.15.5 Vorwerk Recent Development

6.16 Infinuvo（Metapo）

6.16.1 Infinuvo（Metapo） Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Infinuvo（Metapo） Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Infinuvo（Metapo） Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Infinuvo（Metapo） Products Offered

6.16.5 Infinuvo（Metapo） Recent Development

6.17 Fmart

6.17.1 Fmart Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Fmart Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Fmart Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Fmart Products Offered

6.17.5 Fmart Recent Development

6.18 DJI

6.18.1 DJI Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 DJI Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 DJI Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 DJI Products Offered

6.18.5 DJI Recent Development

6.19 Parrot

6.19.1 Parrot Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Parrot Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Parrot Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Parrot Products Offered

6.19.5 Parrot Recent Development

6.20 Google

6.20.1 Google Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Google Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Google Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Google Products Offered

6.20.5 Google Recent Development

6.21 Amazon

6.21.1 Amazon Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Amazon Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Amazon Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Amazon Products Offered

6.21.5 Amazon Recent Development

6.22 Alibaba

6.22.1 Alibaba Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Alibaba Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Alibaba Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Alibaba Products Offered

6.22.5 Alibaba Recent Development

6.23 Baidu

6.23.1 Baidu Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 Baidu Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Baidu Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Baidu Products Offered

6.23.5 Baidu Recent Development

6.24 Ubtech

6.24.1 Ubtech Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.24.2 Ubtech Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Ubtech Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Ubtech Products Offered

6.24.5 Ubtech Recent Development

6.25 Iflytek

6.25.1 Iflytek Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.25.2 Iflytek Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Iflytek Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Iflytek Products Offered

6.25.5 Iflytek Recent Development

6.26 CANBOT

6.26.1 CANBOT Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.26.2 CANBOT Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 CANBOT Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 CANBOT Products Offered

6.26.5 CANBOT Recent Development

6.27 Gowild

6.27.1 Gowild Consumer Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

6.27.2 Gowild Consumer Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 Gowild Consumer Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Gowild Products Offered

6.27.5 Gowild Recent Development

7 Consumer Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Consumer Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Consumer Robotics

7.4 Consumer Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Consumer Robotics Distributors List

8.3 Consumer Robotics Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Consumer Robotics Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Robotics by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Robotics by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Consumer Robotics Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Robotics by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Robotics by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Consumer Robotics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Robotics by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Robotics by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Consumer Robotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Consumer Robotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Consumer Robotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

