Preventive Vaccines Market is projected to be worth USD 94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%, claims Roots Analysis

Although vaccines were solely responsible for the global eradication of smallpox (1980) and polio (2015), several vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles and mumps, are still a threat; COVID-19 has been recently added to the list
Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030”.
The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the preventive vaccine domain. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring clinical-stage preventive vaccines.
- A competitiveness analysis of preventive vaccine developers, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.
- Elaborate profiles of the key preventive vaccine developers (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
- An in-depth analysis of the completed, ongoing and planned trials of various preventive vaccines.
- An overview of the ongoing vaccine development initiatives for complex conditions, such as COVID-19, Ebola virus disease, HIV/AIDS, malaria and zika virus infection.
- An analysis of the investments made in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020 (till March).
- A case study on contract manufacturing landscape for vaccines, featuring the CMOs engaged in this domain.
A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)
Route of Administration
- Intramuscular
- Subcutaneous
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Others
Type of Vaccine
- Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine
- Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine
- Rotavirus Vaccine
- Influenza Vaccine
- MMR Vaccine
- Tetanus and Diphtheria Booster Vaccine
- Varicella Vaccine
- DTaP-Hib-IPV Vaccine
- DTaP-HepB-Hib-IPV Vaccine
- Others
Type of Vaccine API
- Live, Attenuated Vaccine
- Inactivated Vaccine
- Conjugate Vaccine
- Subunit Vaccine
- Toxoid Vaccine
- Others
Target Patient Population
- Pediatric Patients
- Adults
Key Players
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Pfizer
- Emergent BioSolutions
- CSL
- Others
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Key companies covered in the report
- Bio Farma
- Emergent BioSolutions
- GC Pharma
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Janssen
- Merck
- Novavax
- Pfizer
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Valneva
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/preventive-vaccines/318.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415