Prefilled Syringes Market is estimated to be worth over USD 2.5 billion in 2030

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of prefilled syringes and the likely future opportunities associated with such devices, over the next 10-12 years. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in manufacturing prefilled syringes.

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of companies that are developing drugs in combination with prefilled syringes.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of the various prefilled syringes that we came across..

A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with prefilled syringes in the near future.

An analysis presenting potential strategic partners (primarily drug developers) for prefilled syringe manufacturers (with regard to likely collaboration opportunities for combination product development).

An analysis of the various prefilled syringe combination product-related initiatives of big pharma players .

A review of the landscape of contract fill / finish services providers that offer services for prefilled syringes, featuring a list of active (large-sized) service providers and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters.

An informative summary of various guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for the approval of prefilled syringes, across different countries / geographical regions.

Brief discussions of currently available specialty syringes.

A case study on companies that are engaged in the manufacturing of autoinjectors.

Elaborate profiles of prominent prefilled syringe manufacturers engaged in this domain.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Target therapeutic area

Autoimmune disorders

Infectious diseases

Neurological disorders

Blood disorders

Oncological disorders

Psychiatric disorders

Respiratory disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Metabolic disorders

Ophthalmic diseases

Orthopedic disorders

Others

Type of syringe

Specialty syringes

Type of syringe barrel material

Glass

Plastic

Number of barrel chambers

Single chamber

Dual chamber

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa World

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Matthew Young, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies

Kirti Maheshwari, Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals

Gregor Kawaletz, Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika

Kevin Cancelliere and Tibor Hlobik, Marketing Directors, West Pharmaceutical

Marco Pederiva, Marketing & Sales Director, Lonstroff

Jesse Fourt, Design Director, IDEO

Anonymous, Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company

Key companies covered in the report

Becton Dickinson

West Pharmaceutical

Gerresheimer

Ompi

Schott

Nipro

WEGO Prefills Pharmaceutical Packaging

Taisei Kako

Terumo

Aguettant

Arte

JO Pharma

Pfizer Injectables

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Shandong Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical Packing

Vetter Pharma

