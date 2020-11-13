Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery Services Market is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2030

Due to technological advancements in drug discovery, the domain of peptides and macrocycles has once again garnered significant interest from various stakeholders in the recent past.

Drug discovery is challenging and involves several complexities. In order to continue to add new molecules their pipelines, drug developers are opting to outsource such operations to contract research organizations (CROs). Outsourcing of peptides and macrocycle drug discovery has emerged as one of the recent trends in the overall pharmaceutical domain.

Key Market Insights

Over 25 companies offer peptides and macrocyclic drug discovery services

The market features a mix of small companies (<50 employees, 43%), mid-sized companies (51 to 500 employees, 36%) and very large and large companies (>500 employees, 21%).

Almost 50% of peptides and macrocycle drug discovery service providers are based in the Europe

Within Europe, most of the players are based in France and Germany. Examples of companies headquartered in the aforementioned regions include (in alphabetical order) 3B Pharmaceuticals, JPT Peptide Technologies, Oncodesign, Prestwick Chemical, Provepharm, and Taros.

More than 85% of the peptides and macrocyclic drug discovery service providers offer lead optimization services

Examples of other peptides and macrocyclic drug discovery services include hit identification, target validation and lead generation. Examples of companies offering all these discovery services include (in alphabetical order) Creative Biolabs, Eurofins, IRBM, Prestwick Chemical and Taros.

Over 25 companies offer peptides and macrocyclic drug discovery platforms

The market is dominated by the presence of start-up companies (having year of establishment post 2000), which represent more than 85% of the competitive landscape. The platform providers established before 2000 are (in alphabetical order) are Hanmi, Oncodesign, Polyphor and Zealand Pharma.

55+ collaboration instances inked between 2015 and 2019

Research collaboration accounted for 51% of the total number of agreements inked between 2015 and 2019, which is followed by Research and development agreements (37%), Licensing agreement (7) and Mergers and Acquisitions (5%). PeptiDream accounted for 41% of the total number of partnership instances. Examples of recent partnerships inked by this company include (in reverse chronological order) joint research agreement with Fujitsu (September 2019), R&D Agreement with Novartis (June 2019) and R&D Agreement with Nihon Medi-Physics (December 2018).

Presently, the largest market share (in terms of peptide discovery step) is captured by lead optimization

Lead optimization captures the highest share of the peptides discovery outsourcing market (51%), followed by lead generation (28%), hit identification (15%) and target validation (6%).

The USD 1.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the peptides and macrocycles drug discovery service and platform providers market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of peptides

Synthetic peptides

Biologic and recombinant peptides

Type of discovery steps

Target identification and validation

Hit identification

Lead generation

Lead optimization

Therapeutic Area

Oncological disorders

Metabolic disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Infectious diseases

Urological disorders

Endocrine disorders

CNS disorders

Other diseases

Company Size

Small companies

Mid-sized companies

Large and very large companies

Key geographical regions

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom peptide and macrocycles drug discovery outsourcing market is continuously pacing up. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Mark I Peterson (CEO, Cyclenium Pharma)

Jan Hoflack (Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Biotech Business Unit, Oncodesign)

The research covers profiles of key players that offer peptides and macrocyclic drugs discovery platforms and services, featuring an overview of the company, its service portfolio / technology platform, and an informed future outlook.

GenScript

JPT Peptide Technologies

CPC Scientific

IRBM

Creative Peptides

Pepscan

Interprotein

RA Pharmaceuticals

Pepticom

PeptiDream

Creative Biolabs

MeSCue-Janusys

