Cryolipolysis Devices Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future Allergan, Sinus Medical Deutschland GmbH, Zimmer Aesthetics, Solta Medical

Cryolipolysis is a medical treatment used to destroy the fat cells in the body through the freezing mechanism. It is a non-invasive fat-freezing method used for stubborn fat reduction. The principle behind cryolipolysis is based on the fact that adipocytes are more susceptible to cold temperature compared to other skin cells. The body cells are exposed to freezing temperatures, which results in apoptosis of the subcutaneous fat cells without causing significant damage to the overlying skin. In 2010, the U.S. FDA approved a cryolipolytic device (CoolSculpting; ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.) for the reduction of flank and abdominal fat. In April 2014, the FDA cleared this system for additional indications, which include treatment of subcutaneous fat in the thighs.

Leading Cryolipolysis Devices Market Players:

The continued growth of the obese population; high adoption rate of advanced medical devices and a rapidly developing health care industry will spur the demand of the cryolipolysis devices market. However, privacy and security concerns and stringent government rules for telehealth services are the major factors which may restraint the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Additionally, high disposable income, concentration of global market players, well-developed health care infrastructure, and high awareness about the latest medical development will boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

The “Global Cryolipolysis Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cryolipolysis devices market with detailed market segmentation the area of application, end-users and geography. The global cryolipolysis devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cryolipolysis devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cryolipolysis devices market is segmented on the area of application, and end-users. Based on area of application, the global cryolipolysis devices market is segmented into abdomen, flank, thigh, submental and submandibular area, and other. Based on the end-users, the cryolipolysis devices market is segmented hospitals, cosmetic surgery centers, dermatology clinics, and others.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Cryolipolysis Devices Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Cryolipolysis Devices Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

