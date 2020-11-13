Medical Glasses and Shields Market 2020 Covid-19 Analysis | Industry Global Key Vendors Honeywell International Inc, Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. KG, DiaDent Group International

The medical glasses and shields market is driving due to increase in the prevention safety among the individuals in the medical and healthcare industry. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting the manufacturing process of medical glasses and medical shields leading to the shortage of products is expected to hamper the growth of the global medical glasses and shields market. Moreover, improved treatment efficiency using this equipment is anticipated to drive demand the growth of the market.

Leading Medical Glasses and Shields Market Players:

Dongguan Zhantuo Optical Lens Co.,Ltd, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. KG, DiaDent Group International, GETT Ger?teechnik GmbH, Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company LLC, Univet S.r.l., Crosstex International, Inc.

Medical glasses and shield are used by medical personnel for the prevention from germs, infection, bacteria and others. The medical glasses are built with polyester anti-fog film, surgical face shields are personal protective equipment (PPE) made up of cellulose acetate to provide face protection against splatter of fluid-borne pathogens. These help in the protection of eyes, nose, and mouth from splashes of blood and other bodily fluids.

The “Medical Glasses and Shields Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical glasses and shields market with detailed market segmentation by product type, lens type, frame, material, application. The medical glasses and shields market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in medical glasses and shields market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The medical glasses and shields market is segmented on the basis of product type, lens type, frame, material, application. On the basis of lens type, the market is segmented into anti-fog, bifocals, full magnifying lens, and upper and lower bifocals. Based on frame, the market is segmented into convertible, dielectric, foam padded, and others. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into Polycarbonate, Cellulose acetate, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, laboratories, and others.

