Maternity Clothing Market Worth Observing Growth | Destination Maternity, Mothercare, Old Navy

Modern mothers are very aware of their physical appearance even at the time of pregnancy. Hence, maternity wear is now highly differentiated based on consumer preferences and occasions. Maternity clothes are worn by women during pregnancy. Previously, maternity clothes were used to hide the baby bump regardless of the fit. Recently, women have also become increasingly aware of the fit of clothing. In addition, maternity wear is now seen as part of fashion clothing. The rise in fashion awareness among young mothers has resulted in an increase in the demand for outerwear in both the casual and office wear categories. This factor has resulted in the steady growth of the maternity wear market around the world. The apparel, footwear, and accessories industries are expected to experience mixed growth during 2020 due to the unprecedented supply chain disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 outbreak. The expected decline in global sales of clothing, shoes, and accessories is due to massive disruptions in the supply chain in major export markets such as China and India. However, given the increasing popularity of online / e-commerce sales, the industry is likely to recover over the forecast period. From a manufacturing point of view, the sustainable or ethical fashion trend is expected to favor market growth during the forecast period. Luxury clothing is another lucrative area that potential manufacturers can target in light of the growing number of wealthy and fashion-conscious consumers around the world.

Latest released the research study on Global Maternity Clothing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Maternity Clothing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Maternity Clothing. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Destination Maternity (United States),Mothercare (United Kingdom),Old Navy (United States),Liz Lange (United States),Seraphine (United Kingdom),Gap Inc. (United States),Belly Dance Maternity (United States),JoJo Maman Bebe (United Kingdom),Goddess Bra (United Kingdom),Amoralia (United Kingdom),Noppies (Netherlands),Octmami (China),Amery (United Kingdom),Etsy, Inc. (United States),Ann Inc. (United States),Cake Maternity (United States),Thyme Maternity (Canada),Gennies Healthcare (United States).

Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Pregnancy Fashion

Growing Pregnant Working Women Population in Developing and Emerging Countries

Increasing Spending By New Mothers to Be Over Their First Pregnancy Photo-Shoots

Rising Conscious about the Physical Appearance Even At the Time of Pregnancy

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Formal Wear among Pregnant Working Women Population across Major Cities

Growing Need for Easy Mobility and Pleasant Fit

Increasing Celebrity Influence over Social Media

An Increase in the Demand for plus Sizes in Formal Wear under the Outerwear Section

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuating Birth Rates in Developing Nations

High Prices for the Maternity Clothing

Opportunities

The Emergence of Online Shopping Sites and Availability of Easy Delivery Options

Rise In the Number of Internet Users, 24/7 Availability, Discounts and Offers

Easy Payment Methods and Rise in Digitalization across Different Channels

The Global Maternity Clothing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Tops, Bottoms, Dresses and Tunics, Nightwear, Innerwear), Application (Individual Users, Hospitals), Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Others), Material Type (Cotton, Spandex, Rayon, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Maternity Clothing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Maternity Clothing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Maternity Clothing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Maternity Clothing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Maternity Clothing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Maternity Clothing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Maternity Clothing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Maternity Clothing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Maternity Clothing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

