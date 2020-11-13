Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | Grundfos, Xylem, Sulzer

“
The report titled Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Pump and Control Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Pump and Control Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Grundfos, Xylem, Sulzer, Flowserve, ITT, Colfax, Kirloskar Brothers, Regal Beloit, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Seepex, Wilo, Yaskawa Electric, Grunwl
Market Segmentation by Product: Pumps
Control Systems
Market Segmentation by Application: Building Automation
Water & Wastewater
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Power Generation
The Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Pump and Control Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Pumps
1.2.3 Control Systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building Automation
1.3.3 Water & Wastewater
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Chemicals
1.3.6 Power Generation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe KSB Aktiengesellschaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe KSB Aktiengesellschaft Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe KSB Aktiengesellschaft Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe KSB Aktiengesellschaft Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Grundfos
12.1.1 Grundfos Corporation Information
12.1.2 Grundfos Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Grundfos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Grundfos Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.1.5 Grundfos Recent Development
12.2 Xylem
12.2.1 Xylem Corporation Information
12.2.2 Xylem Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Xylem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Xylem Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.2.5 Xylem Recent Development
12.3 Sulzer
12.3.1 Sulzer Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sulzer Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sulzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Sulzer Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.3.5 Sulzer Recent Development
12.4 Flowserve
12.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Information
12.4.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Flowserve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Flowserve Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.4.5 Flowserve Recent Development
12.5 ITT
12.5.1 ITT Corporation Information
12.5.2 ITT Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ITT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 ITT Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.5.5 ITT Recent Development
12.6 Colfax
12.6.1 Colfax Corporation Information
12.6.2 Colfax Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Colfax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Colfax Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.6.5 Colfax Recent Development
12.7 Kirloskar Brothers
12.7.1 Kirloskar Brothers Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kirloskar Brothers Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Kirloskar Brothers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Kirloskar Brothers Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.7.5 Kirloskar Brothers Recent Development
12.8 Regal Beloit
12.8.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information
12.8.2 Regal Beloit Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Regal Beloit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Regal Beloit Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.8.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development
12.9 KSB Aktiengesellschaft
12.9.1 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Corporation Information
12.9.2 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.9.5 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Recent Development
12.10 Seepex
12.10.1 Seepex Corporation Information
12.10.2 Seepex Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Seepex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Seepex Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered
12.10.5 Seepex Recent Development
12.12 Yaskawa Electric
12.12.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yaskawa Electric Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Yaskawa Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Yaskawa Electric Products Offered
12.12.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development
12.13 Grunwl
12.13.1 Grunwl Corporation Information
12.13.2 Grunwl Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Grunwl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Grunwl Products Offered
12.13.5 Grunwl Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
