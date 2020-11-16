What are Key Factors Causing Boom of Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market?

The global electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) market is expected to generate a revenue of $553.4 million by 2024, increasing from $97.0 million in 2018, and is predicted to progress at a 34.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024), according to a report by P&S Intelligence. The major factors leading to the growth of the market are rising investments in charging infrastructure and growing government support for deploying electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions dominated the electric vehicle communication controller market in 2018. China is the largest market for electric vehicles all across the globe and hence emerged as the major market for EVCC as well. In addition to this, governments of several countries are providing subsidies to people for the purchase of electric vehicles, which has led to the rise in demand for electric vehicles. This, in turn, is driving the demand for related charging infrastructure, thereby leading to the growth of the regional market.

Owing to the high adoption of electric vehicles all across the globe, the demand for charging infrastructure has grown considerably. In order to provide the public with improved services, investments in the domain is rising, thereby driving the EVCC market. Other than the need for new charging infrastructure, the demand for upgrading the existing infrastructure for easy accessibility and higher efficiency is also rising. Companies in the industry are increasingly making use of provisions offered by governments for producing charging stations with enhanced efficiency and capacity.

In conclusion, the demand for EVCC is growing due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicle and rising government support.