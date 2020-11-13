India Retail Logistics Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Retail Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (mention here how market will perform in coming years).”The Indian retail logistics market is expected to exhibit significant growth during forecast period (2020–2030), owing to the existence of a massive consumer base in the country, coupled with the shift in consumption pattern of the Indian people. Moreover, with the growing disposable income, coupled with the increasing purchasing power of the consumers, is further expected to drive the demand for retail logistics services in India.

One of the recent trends observed in the Indian retail logistics market is the increasing adoption of digital freight brokerage in logistics services. The digital freight brokerage services enable on-demand delivery of goods, as and when required. Moreover, these services ensure real-time tracking of the goods transported, which offers greater security and lowers risk of loss in transit. Furthermore, logistics companies are opting for these services at the times of sudden surge in demand and not on a contractual basis. This enables the companies to optimise their logistics operation, thereby making it a cost-effective alternative.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-retail-logistics-market/report-sample

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the India Retail Logistics Market.

This study covers