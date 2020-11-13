Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2020 Projections, Deposits, Application Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2026 | Veolia, Suez, Xylem

“

The report titled Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Water Treatment Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Veolia, Suez, Xylem, DOW Water & Process Solutions, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, Aquatech, Ecolab, 3M, Pentair

Market Segmentation by Product: Disinfection

Filtration

Desalination

Testing

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Other



The Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Water Treatment Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Disinfection

1.2.3 Filtration

1.2.4 Desalination

1.2.5 Testing

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Pulp & Paper

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Food & Beverage

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe 3M Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe 3M Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe 3M Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe 3M Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Veolia

12.1.1 Veolia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Veolia Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Veolia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Veolia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Veolia Recent Development

12.2 Suez

12.2.1 Suez Corporation Information

12.2.2 Suez Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Suez Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Suez Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Suez Recent Development

12.3 Xylem

12.3.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Xylem Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Xylem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Xylem Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Xylem Recent Development

12.4 DOW Water & Process Solutions

12.4.1 DOW Water & Process Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 DOW Water & Process Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DOW Water & Process Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DOW Water & Process Solutions Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 DOW Water & Process Solutions Recent Development

12.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

12.5.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Corporation Information

12.5.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Recent Development

12.6 Evoqua Water Technologies

12.6.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evoqua Water Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Aquatech

12.7.1 Aquatech Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aquatech Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Aquatech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Aquatech Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Aquatech Recent Development

12.8 Ecolab

12.8.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ecolab Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ecolab Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Ecolab Recent Development

12.9 3M

12.9.1 3M Corporation Information

12.9.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 3M Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 3M Recent Development

12.10 Pentair

12.10.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.10.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pentair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Pentair Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Pentair Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

