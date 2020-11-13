Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2020-2026 | BASF, Ecolab, Kemira

“

The report titled Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Ecolab, Kemira, Solenis, AkzoNobel, GE(Baker Hughes), Lonza, DowDupont, Snf Floerger, Suez

Market Segmentation by Product: Antifoams

Oxygen Scavengers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

Oxidants

pH Conditioners

Sludge Conditioners

Scale Inhibitors



Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others



The Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Antifoams

1.2.3 Oxygen Scavengers

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Biocides and Disinfectants

1.2.6 Oxidants

1.2.7 pH Conditioners

1.2.8 Sludge Conditioners

1.2.9 Scale Inhibitors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Power

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Food & Beverage

1.3.8 Pulp & Paper

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Snf Floerger Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Snf Floerger Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Snf Floerger Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Snf Floerger Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Ecolab

12.2.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ecolab Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ecolab Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.2.5 Ecolab Recent Development

12.3 Kemira

12.3.1 Kemira Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kemira Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Kemira Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.3.5 Kemira Recent Development

12.4 Solenis

12.4.1 Solenis Corporation Information

12.4.2 Solenis Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Solenis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Solenis Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.4.5 Solenis Recent Development

12.5 AkzoNobel

12.5.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.5.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 AkzoNobel Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.5.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.6 GE(Baker Hughes)

12.6.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

12.6.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.6.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

12.7 Lonza

12.7.1 Lonza Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Lonza Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Lonza Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.7.5 Lonza Recent Development

12.8 DowDupont

12.8.1 DowDupont Corporation Information

12.8.2 DowDupont Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DowDupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 DowDupont Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.8.5 DowDupont Recent Development

12.9 Snf Floerger

12.9.1 Snf Floerger Corporation Information

12.9.2 Snf Floerger Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Snf Floerger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Snf Floerger Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.9.5 Snf Floerger Recent Development

12.10 Suez

12.10.1 Suez Corporation Information

12.10.2 Suez Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Suez Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Suez Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Products Offered

12.10.5 Suez Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

