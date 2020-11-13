Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026 | Cameron, Emerson, Flowserve

“

The report titled Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cameron, Emerson, Flowserve, Pentair, AVK, 4matic, A V Valves, Alfa Laval, Brooksbank, Cameroon, Camtech Valves, CIRCOR Energy, Crane, Crescent Valves, Curtiss-Wright, Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves, FMC, GE, Honeywell, IMI, ITT, KITZ, KSB, CVC Valves, Microfinish Valves, MIR VALVE, MRC Global

Market Segmentation by Product: Ball Valves

Plug Valves

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Butterfly Valves



Market Segmentation by Application: Upstream

Midstream

Downstream



The Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ball Valves

1.2.3 Plug Valves

1.2.4 Gate Valves

1.2.5 Globe Valves

1.2.6 Butterfly Valves

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Midstream

1.3.4 Downstream

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Brooksbank Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Brooksbank Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Brooksbank Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Brooksbank Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cameron

12.1.1 Cameron Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cameron Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cameron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Cameron Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.1.5 Cameron Recent Development

12.2 Emerson

12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Emerson Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.3 Flowserve

12.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.3.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Flowserve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Flowserve Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.3.5 Flowserve Recent Development

12.4 Pentair

12.4.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pentair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Pentair Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.4.5 Pentair Recent Development

12.5 AVK

12.5.1 AVK Corporation Information

12.5.2 AVK Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AVK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 AVK Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.5.5 AVK Recent Development

12.6 4matic

12.6.1 4matic Corporation Information

12.6.2 4matic Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 4matic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 4matic Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.6.5 4matic Recent Development

12.7 A V Valves

12.7.1 A V Valves Corporation Information

12.7.2 A V Valves Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 A V Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 A V Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.7.5 A V Valves Recent Development

12.8 Alfa Laval

12.8.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alfa Laval Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Alfa Laval Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Alfa Laval Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.8.5 Alfa Laval Recent Development

12.9 Brooksbank

12.9.1 Brooksbank Corporation Information

12.9.2 Brooksbank Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Brooksbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Brooksbank Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.9.5 Brooksbank Recent Development

12.10 Cameroon

12.10.1 Cameroon Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cameroon Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cameroon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Cameroon Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.10.5 Cameroon Recent Development

12.12 CIRCOR Energy

12.12.1 CIRCOR Energy Corporation Information

12.12.2 CIRCOR Energy Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 CIRCOR Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 CIRCOR Energy Products Offered

12.12.5 CIRCOR Energy Recent Development

12.13 Crane

12.13.1 Crane Corporation Information

12.13.2 Crane Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Crane Products Offered

12.13.5 Crane Recent Development

12.14 Crescent Valves

12.14.1 Crescent Valves Corporation Information

12.14.2 Crescent Valves Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Crescent Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Crescent Valves Products Offered

12.14.5 Crescent Valves Recent Development

12.15 Curtiss-Wright

12.15.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Information

12.15.2 Curtiss-Wright Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Curtiss-Wright Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Curtiss-Wright Products Offered

12.15.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Development

12.16 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves

12.16.1 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Products Offered

12.16.5 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Recent Development

12.17 FMC

12.17.1 FMC Corporation Information

12.17.2 FMC Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 FMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 FMC Products Offered

12.17.5 FMC Recent Development

12.18 GE

12.18.1 GE Corporation Information

12.18.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 GE Products Offered

12.18.5 GE Recent Development

12.19 Honeywell

12.19.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.19.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Honeywell Products Offered

12.19.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.20 IMI

12.20.1 IMI Corporation Information

12.20.2 IMI Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 IMI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 IMI Products Offered

12.20.5 IMI Recent Development

12.21 ITT

12.21.1 ITT Corporation Information

12.21.2 ITT Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 ITT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 ITT Products Offered

12.21.5 ITT Recent Development

12.22 KITZ

12.22.1 KITZ Corporation Information

12.22.2 KITZ Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 KITZ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 KITZ Products Offered

12.22.5 KITZ Recent Development

12.23 KSB

12.23.1 KSB Corporation Information

12.23.2 KSB Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 KSB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 KSB Products Offered

12.23.5 KSB Recent Development

12.24 CVC Valves

12.24.1 CVC Valves Corporation Information

12.24.2 CVC Valves Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 CVC Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 CVC Valves Products Offered

12.24.5 CVC Valves Recent Development

12.25 Microfinish Valves

12.25.1 Microfinish Valves Corporation Information

12.25.2 Microfinish Valves Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Microfinish Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Microfinish Valves Products Offered

12.25.5 Microfinish Valves Recent Development

12.26 MIR VALVE

12.26.1 MIR VALVE Corporation Information

12.26.2 MIR VALVE Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 MIR VALVE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 MIR VALVE Products Offered

12.26.5 MIR VALVE Recent Development

12.27 MRC Global

12.27.1 MRC Global Corporation Information

12.27.2 MRC Global Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 MRC Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 MRC Global Products Offered

12.27.5 MRC Global Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”