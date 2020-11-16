Automotive Head-Up Display Market Share, Statistics Report 2025

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Head-Up Display Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025 (The global automotive head-up display market is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period 2019–2025, on account of the increasing demand for the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) in vehicles for improved driver safety and enhanced driving experience. Furthermore, the rise in adoption of autonomous and connected vehicles is expected to benefit the market for head-up displays in the near future).”

The growing adoption of the ADAS system, supported by the government mandate on its incorporation in automobiles, is a key driver for the growth of the automotive head-up display market. Head-up display is one of the main components that are incorporated into the ADAS system for improved driving experience and vehicle safety. Government in many countries have, thus, passed regulations for the incorporation of the ADAS system in automobiles. These mandatory regulations are expected to benefit the market during the forecast period. In addition, growth in the automotive industry and increasing vehicle production across the world are expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

Some of the leading vendors in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Visteon Corporation, and Continental AG. Other important players in the industry include Panasonic Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Garmin Ltd., and MicroVision Inc.

