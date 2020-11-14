Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Robots Market Growth, Segments, Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities 2030

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/personal-robot-market/report-sample
The increase in urbanization is introducing machines, such as personal robots, in the households. Moreover, the declining price of personal robots has been encouraging the budget-conscious customers to purchase them. Geographically, Europe has been the largest personal robots market, where Germany stood as the largest contributor to the regional market.
In North America, the U.S. has been the major market for personal robots, whereas in Asia-Pacific, Japan has been the major contributor to the reginal revenue. The surging demand for such robots is an opportunity for the manufacturers in this market. Product launches and strategic partnerships have been the major recent developments in the global personal robots market.
