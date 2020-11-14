RF Transceiver Market Outlook By Size, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

The global RF transceiver market was valued at $3892.1 million in 2019 and is further predicted to grow with a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The various factors positively affecting the growth of the market include the rising adoption of internet of things (IoT) and growing demand for mobile devices.

A transceiver is a device, in which both transmitter and receiver are combined on an integrated circuit board, to enable wireless communication. This is attributed to the rising population around the world, which is becoming increasingly dependent on mobile communication technology. This category is also predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the RF transceiver market

Historical and the present size of the RF transceiver market

Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

On the basis of application, the RF transceiver market is categorized into embedded modules, routers, mobile devices, add-on cards, and others (customized devices and gaming). The application of mobile devices held the largest share of the market during the historical period (2014–2019) and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well.