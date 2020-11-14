Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Outlook By Share, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

The adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants, such as CO2, is one of the key trends in the industrial refrigeration systems market presently. Owing to the high rate of ozone depletion, several laws have been implemented around the world to replace conventional refrigerants with natural and environment-friendly variants. For instance, the F-Gas Regulation of the European Union, which came into force in 2015, seeks to do away with the use of high-global-warming-potential (GWP) gases as refrigerants.
The growth of the food and beverage processing industry in emerging economies is a significant reason for the industrial refrigeration systems market growth. With the increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat products, food processing firms are seeing brisk business in developing countries.
