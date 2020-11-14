Compressor Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges

The rising demand for energy efficient systems, rapid industrialization, and growing automotive industry in developing countries such as China and India some of the major factors pushing the market growth. Growing infrastructure development and rapid industrialization in countries such as India, China, and South Korea would support market growth in the forecast period.

Based on compressor type, the market is categorized into positive displacement and dynamic compressors. Positive displacement category held a larger market share in 2017. This is ascribed to its widespread adoption across small and medium scale industries. The dynamic compressor type is further segmented into centrifugal and axial compressors.

APAC was the largest market for centrifugal compressors followed by Europe and North America in 2019. In APAC, China registered highest number of sales for these compressors, constituting a share of more than 60% in 2019. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to increasing government support in the region.

