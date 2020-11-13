E-Cigarette Market Trend, Drivers and Growth Rate, Forecast by 2030

E-cigarettes, short for electronic cigarettes, are providing smokers a safer alternative to tobacco-based products. Because the health hazards of such devices are relatively low compared to traditional ones, the global e-cigarette market growth is expected to increase by leaps and bounds in the coming years. Further, e-cigarettes are available in a variety of flavors, giving regulars wider options and luring first-timers a good reason for experimentation.

The sale of e-cigarettes online has also skyrocketed, as consumers are drawn to attractive discounts and effective promotions. Cig-a-likes, vaporizers, and vape mods are the various types of products on offer that are primarily sold through vape shops, supermarkets, online platforms, and tobacconists.

Hence, with rising awareness about the health risks of smoking, more people wanting to quit, increasing government restrictions on traditional forms of smoking, advancements in technology, and social acceptability of electronic alternatives, e-cigarettes are expected to witness a high demand, especially in developing countries.