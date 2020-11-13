Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market By Trends, Growth, Regions size and Forecast up to 2030

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is growing due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat products and beverages and development of organized retail. There has been a major transformation in the refrigeration technology in the past few years, as manufacturers have shifted from fluorinated gases (F-gases) to natural refrigerants.

Geographically, developed countries in Europe and North America are on the verge of completely eliminating the use of F-gases from their commercial refrigeration equipment. For instance, a key player in the commercial refrigeration equipment market, Carrier Corporation, changed the technology of its MiniCO2OL commercial refrigerator series quite early by replacing F-gases with natural refrigerants, such as carbon dioxide.

The manufacturing cost of MiniCO2OL refrigerators is quite low, compared to similar F-gas-based equipment. The cost-efficiency factor of such natural refrigerant-based equipment is increasing their demand among small and medium-scale food retailers. On the other side, developing countries in Asia-Pacific (APAC) have not yet phased out F-gases, because manufacturers here are yet to get their hands on advanced technology for F-gas elimination.