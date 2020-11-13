Chiller Market – In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

The chiller market is witnessing swift growth due to the heavy requirement for cooling equipment in industrial settings, increasing global temperature, and surging construction activities. A compressor-based machine that takes away heat from liquids through an absorption–refrigeration cycle or vapor compression is referred to as a chiller.

One of the major drivers for the growth of the chiller market is the increasing temperatures across the globe. The excessive use of chlorofluorocarbons and burning of fossil fuels lead to the accumulation of greenhouse gases, such as methane and carbon dioxide, in the environment, which leads to the phenomenon of global warming.

The key trend in the chiller market is the growing popularity of R32 models. R32 is a type of refrigerant, which offers enhanced operational efficiency as compared to the R22 refrigerant. R32 chillers consume about 10.0% less energy and also help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions due to their extremely low global warming potential as compared to R410A and R22 chillers.