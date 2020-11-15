Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Outlook and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

Road accidents claim 1.35 million human victims across the world each year, claimed the World Health Organization in 2018. Failure to pay attention while driving, over-speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are some of the major human errors responsible for traffic crashes. Other causes include vehicle malfunction, due to which the vehicle can spiral out of control. To curb the number of road fatalities, governments across the world are making the integration of safety features in automobiles mandatory. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are among such features, which, apart from helping prevent collisions, also offers better driving comfort.
With the rising demand for ADAS, solution providers are coming up with improved technologies. For instance, with Continental AG’s eHorizon solution, data can be easily shared between vehicles and cloud. Similarly, Autoliv’s driver assistance product, launched in 2014, offers light-based touchless sensing, with visual guidance. Another among the technological advancements are multifunctional sensors, with which just one sensor can perform numerous functions. This does away with the need for individual sensors, thereby helping automakers keep the purchase price of their vehicles competitive.
Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/driver-assistance-systems-market/report-sample
Thus, the demand for advanced driver assistance systems would continue increasing, as people become more aware about driver safety features and their spending power rises further.
The ADAS market is consolidated in nature, characterized by the presence of established companies, such as Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Ford Motor Company, BMW Group, Denso Corporation, and Audi AG.
Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=driver-assistance-systems-market
GLOBAL ADAS MARKET
- By Component- System, and Sensor
- By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
Global ADAS Sensor Market, By Technology
- Ultrasonic Sensor Market
- Infrared Sensor Market
- Radar Sensor Market
- Image Sensor Market
- LiDAR Sensor Market
- Laser Sensor Market
Global ADAS System Market, by Type
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market
- Drowsiness Monitoring System (DMS) Market
- Park Assist System Market
- Adaptive Cruise Control System (ACCS) Market
- Blind Spot Detection System (BSDS) Market
- Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Market
- Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFLS) Market
- Others (Including night vision system and driver monitoring system) Market
GLOBAL ADAS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
North America ADAS Market
- By Component
- North America ADAS Sensor Market, By Technology
- North America ADAS System Market, by Type
Europe ADAS Market
- By Component
- Europe ADAS Sensor Market, By Technology
- Europe ADAS System Market, by Type
Asia-Pacific ADAS Market
- By Component
- Asia-Pacific ADAS Sensor Market, By Technology
- Asia-Pacific ADAS System Market, by Type
Rest of the World (RoW) ADAS Market
- By Component
- RoW ADAS Sensor Market, By Technology
- RoW ADAS System Market, by Type