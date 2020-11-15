P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Night Vision System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, (The global automotive night vision system market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period 2019–2025, on account of the increasing focus of automotive companies on the addition of advanced safety features in vehicles, rising sales of passenger cars, and ongoing research and development with respect to the night vision technology. Furthermore, the growing demand for advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) is a major factor driving the market growth).”

The demand for automotive night vision systems is rising across the world, primarily because of the benefits offered by these systems in terms of driver safety and accident prevention. Increasing concerns over road accidents, particularly at night, have propelled the demand for these systems globally. Due to its ability to perceive surroundings beyond the headlights of a vehicle, a night vision system helps in improving the perception of the driver in low visibility conditions.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Competitive Landscape

The global automotive night vision system market is highly consolidated in nature. Some of the key market players are DENSO Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, L3 Technologies Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., and OmniVision Technologies Inc.