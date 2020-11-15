North America Anti-Drone Market Growth, Segments, Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities 2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “North America Anti-Drone Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The North American anti-drone market is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, due to increasing incidences of security violation by illegal drones, and increasing terrorist acts and nefarious actions across the region has primarily propelled the market growth. The market is also boosted by the increase in detection and close encounters of drones with aircrafts. Anti-drones are used to detect, recognize, and neutralize or destroy rogue drones. These are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These systems use different technologies to detect and counterbalance unmanned aircrafts such as high energy lasers, jamming, command and control (C2), directed energy weapons, electro-optical surveillance, electronic surveillance, and radio frequency threat management.)”

Opportunity

Faster adoption of anti-drones in North America can be viewed as a profitable opportunity for players operating in the North American anti-drone market. Factors like usage of anti-drone systems for micro-UAV detection capabilities, and long ranges have amplified their demand for defense applications and can produce substantial opportunities for this market. Additionally, developments in interdiction range in RF jamming/spoofing and detection efficiency are anticipated to fuel the demand for these systems in the region.

North America Anti-Drone Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the North American anti-drone market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and SRC Inc.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Major countries covered in the report are the U.S. and Canada.

