Automotive Infotainment Market Analysis, Competitive Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Infotainment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The growth in demand of human machine interface (HMI) systems is driving the growth of the global automotive infotainment market. To replace any kind of human interference, Nissan has announced the development of self-driving cars by 2020. Some of the other growth drivers of the global infotainment market are increased adoption in small and medium-sized cars. The advantages of automotive infotainment, which are driving the growth of the global market include improved routing and scheduling, increased driver productivity, and reduced operating costs. The growth of automotive infotainment products and services is driven by constant innovation in the wireless communication services and technology. The use of voice interface systems in automobiles is an opportunity, which is expected to boost the growth of the global automotive infotainment market during the next few years.).”

General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Bose Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Flextronics International are some of the major competitors in the global automotive infotainment market. The demand for more sophisticated systems will lead to an increase in the economies of scale, which would eventually drive the growth of the market for automotive infotainment.

Global Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation:

By Application

Location based services

Communication

Others

By Technology