Trending: Networking Services Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Vodafone, Verizon, Ruckus Wireless, Aruba, Mojo Networks, Purple

A networking service is a low-level application that enables the network to perform more than basic functions. Some examples of networking services include; NTP, DNS, DHCP, VoIP, File and Directory, Hardware Sharing, Email, and Website Hosting.

The global Networking Services market is segmented by Type and by Application.

Market segments by Type:
- Network Security
- Network Auditing and Testing
- Network Planning and Designing
- Network Consulting
- Configuration and Change Management

Market segments by Application:
- IT and Telecommunications
- BFSI
- Retail
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Transportation, Logistics, and Hospitality
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Others

Major regions covered:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key players in the Networking Services market include:
Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Vodafone, Verizon, Ruckus Wireless, Aruba, Mojo Networks, Purple