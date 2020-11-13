North American Freeze-Drying Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The North American Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 7.3% during the forecast period. A major factor contributing to the growth of the North American freeze-drying market is a well-established facility in the pharmaceutical industry and the growing pharmaceutical industry. Further, the high demand for process food is directly contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for nutritional supplements is also one of the important factors boosting North America freeze-drying market. Dietary nutritional supplements such as probiotics, cheeses, yogurts, aloe vera, and Echinacea are usually stored using commercial freeze-drying equipment. The increasing market of nutritional supplements will create demand for freeze-drying equipment in the market.

The key players that are active in the market include Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Freezedry Specialties, Inc., Labconco Corp., Millrock Technology, Inc., SP Industries, Inc., Z-SC1 Biomedical Corp., AZBIL, CORP. and KEMOLO CO., LTD. among other. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

North American Freeze Drying Market Segmentation

By Accessories And Equipment

Vacuum Systems

Loading And Unloading

Controlling And Monitoring Systems

Manifolds

Clean In Place Systems

Drying Chambers

Others

By Technology

Tray Style Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

By Scale of Operation

Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers

Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers

Lab Scale Freeze Dryers

Regional Analysis

North American

United States

Canada

