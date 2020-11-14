Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market 2020 Top Company Profiles with Forecast Till 2025

One of the major factors propelling the popularity of electric two-wheeler sharing services is the increasing pollution caused by the large-scale utilization of the fossil-fuel powered vehicles in Europe. The greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) caused by the fossil fuels-powered vehicles contribute significantly toward global warming and other types of environmental damage, which in turn creates huge demand for vehicles running on clean energy such as electric vehicles. The increasing road congestion in several major cities of Europe is another important factor boosting the uptake electric two-wheeler sharing services in the region.

The other major factor pushing the adoption of electric two-wheeler sharing services in Europe is the greater convenience offered by these services over the privately owned vehicles. Moreover, the ride sharing services turn out to be more affordable and cost-effective for the users in the long run as these services eliminate the various types of expenses and hassles usually incurred while owning a vehicle such as maintenance charges, parking expenses and arrangement, insurance claims, and many other kinds of responsibilities.

The rising internet penetration and the soaring number of smartphone users are the other important factors fuelling the rise in the requirement for electric two-wheeler sharing services in Europe. Driven by these factors, the European electric two-wheeler sharing market is set to progress at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period (2019–2025) and generate revenue of $597.2 million by 2025. Depending on trip distance, the electric two-wheeler sharing services are divided into- round and one-way trips. Of these, the hailing of one-way rides was found to be higher in 2018.

The research offers market size of the European electric two-wheeler sharing for the period 2017–2025. The market size breakdown is as follows.

EUROPE ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELER SHARING MARKET

By Vehicle – Scooter/Moped and Kick Scooter By Trip – One-Way and Round By Country – Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, and Rest of Europe