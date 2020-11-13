Advanced Wound Care Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, in detailed Analysis with Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Advanced Wound Care Management Market – Overview

The market for wound care is expanding significantly, due to increase in advancements in treating complex wounds. The advanced wound care market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, as the products have been a promising solution for rapid recovery and wound healing. These products offer superior solution than traditional products by offering desired outcome and effectiveness in healing wounds. Increasing incidences of chronic wound has fueled the demand for products that offer rapid and efficient wound healing. Thus, a majority of hospitals have shifted their preferences toward advanced wound care products. They help decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from wounds. This, in turn, helps reduce surgical costs due to decreased length of hospital stay. Therefore, rising need and demand for advanced products, which increases therapeutic outcome, drives the advanced wound care market.

The global advanced wound care management market has been extensively analyzed based on product, wound type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been bifurcated into moist wound dressings, antimicrobial dressings, active wound care, and therapy devices. The moist wound dressings segment has been further classified into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, hydrogel dressings, alginate dressings, collagen dressings, and others. The antimicrobial dressings segment has been further sub-segmented into silver dressings and non-silver dressings. The active wound care segment has been further split into artificial skin substitutes, autografts, and growth factors. The therapy devices segment has been further segregated into negative pressure wound therapy, oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, pressure relief devices, electromagnetic therapy devices, and others. Based on wound type, the global advanced wound care management market has been classified into acute wound and chronic wound.

Advanced Wound Care Management Market – Snapshot

Advanced wound care management products are majorly used to treat more complex wounds. The products employ the principle of moisture therapy and fit around the shape of the wound. These are highly resistant to environmental inhibitors and foreign particles. For instance, hydrocolloid dressings contain hydrophilic substances, which absorb fluids, dirt, and bacteria, forming a protective gel mass. Maintenance of stable temperature around the wound, protection from infection, removal of dead tissues, assistance in oxygenation, and relieve in pain are major focus areas of advanced wound care products. The global advanced wound care management market was valued at US$ 8,531.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2018 to 2026. The moist wound dressings segment dominates the global market. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds, technological advancements, increasing patient awareness and health care expenditure, and rising need for treatment of complex wounds are major factors driving the market. Considerable expansion of the active wound care segment is driven by significant expansion of the skin substitutes segment, which is due to the increasing need for effective treatment for disorders such as vascular ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, and skin disorders. The highly fragmented nature of the wound dressings market has encouraged market players to shift focus toward relatively niche segments such as advanced wound dressings. Venous ulcer, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers are major types of chronic wounds, while surgical and burn cases are major type of acute wounds.

The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the Advanced Wound Care Management market, which would help new companies willing to enter the Advanced Wound Care Management market and existing companies to increase market shares and help in the decision-making process

Key Players of Advanced Wound Care Management Market Report:

Key players operating in the global advanced wound care management market include Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity L.P., Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, 3M Healthcare, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN AG, BSN Medical, Hollister Incorporated, Organogenesis Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc.

