What are Factors Responsible for Boom of Electric Bus Market in India?

The Indian electric bus market is advancing on account of the stringent emission norms in place in the country, financial support being offered to those buying and manufacturing such automobiles, and increasing number of e-bus procurement orders being given by the transport department of various states. As a result, in 2025, 7,187 such public transit automobiles are expected to be purchased in the country, with the sales volume increasing at a massive 53.0% CAGR between 2019 and 2025 (forecast period).

Hybrid electric bus (HEB) and battery electric bus (BEB) are the bifurcations within the type segment. Of these, the BEB bifurcation will experience the higher CAGR in the Indian electric bus market during the forecast period, because such vehicles have no operational carbon emissions. The strong government focus on transitioning to a carbon-neutral economy and falling prices of batteries are resulting in increasing BEB sales in the nation.

To prosper in the Indian electric bus market, automakers, encouraged by government subsidies and stringent regulations aimed at emission reduction from vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE), are taking a number of initiatives. Electric bus manufacturers are tying up with battery producers, charging infrastructure providers, and government bodies. Key players in the market are Olectra Greentech Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, JBM Auto Limited, Tata Motors Limited,BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Solaris Bus & Coach SA,Optare PLC, Zhongtong Auto Co.,Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited, and Deccan Auto Limited.

Thus, with more STUs sanctioning funds for purchasing electric buses, the market in India has a bright future.

